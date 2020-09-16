Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.56.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,349 shares of company stock worth $149,672 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

