Prometeus (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00019794 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00101672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.01497447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

