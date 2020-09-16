Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Insider Darren Brown Acquires 206,000 Shares

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) insider Darren Brown purchased 206,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,900.00 ($22,071.43).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia. The company's Industrial Packaging division manufactures, sources, and distributes industrial packaging materials, and related products and services.

