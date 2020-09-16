Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

