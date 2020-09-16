Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Principia Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $927,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $5,355,885. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

