Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Shares Down 3.6%

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 353,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 378,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAI)

Internet of Things Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial IoT markets. The company offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

