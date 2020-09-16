Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Post worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Post by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Post by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.