Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $224.23. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.52.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

