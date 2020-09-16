Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at $3,859,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zynex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 2,948.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 312,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Zynex Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

