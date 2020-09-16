Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,032,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,293,880. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -149.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

