Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in RLI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RLI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in RLI by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in RLI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

