Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares during the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,891,000 after purchasing an additional 474,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,710,000 after buying an additional 242,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 243.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,099,000 after buying an additional 1,818,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE CLI opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

