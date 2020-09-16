Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $444,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.99. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

