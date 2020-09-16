Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 592 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after acquiring an additional 324,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pegasystems by 1,101.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 229,152 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 149.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

