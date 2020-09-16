Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,698 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Neenah were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 108.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 609.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Neenah by 20.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neenah currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.