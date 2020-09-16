Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 208,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,125.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $414,900. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

