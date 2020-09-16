Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Albany International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Albany International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

