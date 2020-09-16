Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $125,000 Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 578,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

