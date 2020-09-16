Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $529,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,485,000 after buying an additional 82,333 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

