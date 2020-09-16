Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HMS were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 18,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 778,196 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in HMS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 814,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 239,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of HMSY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

