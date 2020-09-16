Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $125,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,435.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.