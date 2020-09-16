Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $117,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

NYSE WHR opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $185.96. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

