Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 2,484 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 136.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GMS were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after buying an additional 1,387,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

GMS stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. GMS Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

