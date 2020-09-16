Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 205 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AGCO by 806.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

