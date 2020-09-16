Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 1,071.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ZIX were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIXI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,525,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ZIX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ZIX by 25.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 490,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ZIX by 62.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,713 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIXI stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. Research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

