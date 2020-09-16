Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 349.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

