Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 654 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.22.

RETA stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The business’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.