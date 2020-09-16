Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 45,140 Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNW shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

