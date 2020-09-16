Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,270,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,072,793.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 429,755 shares of company stock worth $3,578,803. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.