PlatonCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and $310,763.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00101672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.01497447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00197545 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,895,565 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

