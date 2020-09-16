Piper Sandler Weighs in on NYSE:SLQT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NYSE:SLQT in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NYSE:SLQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -140.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.