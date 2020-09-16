Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 751,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,107,000 after buying an additional 245,168 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,372.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

