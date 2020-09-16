Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 680 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,070 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

