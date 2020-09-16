Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,684,000 after purchasing an additional 534,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.