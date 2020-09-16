Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $629.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $113,740.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,831.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $836,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $381,891 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Photronics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

