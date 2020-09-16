Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.61.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 220,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,308,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 234,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

