Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) vs. Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Financial Contrast

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A -16.69% -12.79% Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petroteq Energy and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 346.51 -$15.79 million N/A N/A Valaris $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.06

Petroteq Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Risk and Volatility

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valaris beats Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.