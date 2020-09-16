Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.74. Performant Financial shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.33.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Performant Financial by 69.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Performant Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 219,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Performant Financial by 51.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,545,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.