Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 1,800,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $966.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

