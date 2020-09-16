PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.71

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 19063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $952,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,844 shares of company stock valued at $22,696,050. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 699,281 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 650,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 403,310 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

