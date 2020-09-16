PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.71

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 19063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,844 shares of company stock valued at $22,696,050. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,361 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.