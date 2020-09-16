PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.71

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 19063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.
In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,844 shares of company stock valued at $22,696,050. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,361 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
