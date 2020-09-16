Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.28

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.28 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 25966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.23.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $59.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 275.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 120,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.