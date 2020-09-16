Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,942. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

