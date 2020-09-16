Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Purchases 12,919 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 346,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 581,568 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.