Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Purchases 12,919 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 346,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 581,568 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

