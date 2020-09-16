PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

PDCE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

