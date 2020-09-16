PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Achieves $443,251.88

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $443,251.88 and approximately $72.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00047049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00247725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01497646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00195306 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.