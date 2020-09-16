Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.24

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 252482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets cut Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $453.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.51%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.