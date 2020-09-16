Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.24

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 252482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

PSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.61. The company has a market cap of $453.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 168.51%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

