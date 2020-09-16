Parametrica Management Ltd Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $860,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,156.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,230.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,603.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
