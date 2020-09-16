Parametrica Management Ltd Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $860,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,156.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,230.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,603.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

