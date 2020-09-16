ParallelCoin (DUO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $72,887.48 and $47.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00439824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

